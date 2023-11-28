World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.7 %

INT opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

