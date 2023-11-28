Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up to $67.53

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.53, but opened at $69.17. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 50,953 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $14,999,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 134,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

