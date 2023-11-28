WorthPointe LLC Acquires 2,226 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 38,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,599. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

