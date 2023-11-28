WorthPointe LLC Buys 318 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,370,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,371,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

