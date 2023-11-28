WorthPointe LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April makes up 0.7% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned 1.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS XBAP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,610 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

