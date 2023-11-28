WorthPointe LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.9% of WorthPointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WorthPointe LLC owned about 1.25% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock remained flat at $26.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,438. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $26.71.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.