WorthPointe LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 0.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

PAPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 116,185 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

