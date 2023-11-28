WorthPointe LLC Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 7.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.26% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after buying an additional 323,609 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.