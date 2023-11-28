WorthPointe LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

WorthPointe LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after buying an additional 4,863,772 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 925.2% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PNOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 51,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $664.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

