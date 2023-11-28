Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,176,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655,222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Xylem by 13.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 885,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Xylem by 63.2% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. 481,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,839. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

