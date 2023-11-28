Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $28.85 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $471.12 million and approximately $62.29 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $28.85 or 0.00076747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

