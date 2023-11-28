Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $5.08 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) received a $5.08 price target from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 279.10% from the company’s current price.
NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 23,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.19.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.72). Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $82.53 million for the quarter.
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
