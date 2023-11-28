Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $5.08 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) received a $5.08 price target from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 279.10% from the company’s current price.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 23,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.72). Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $82.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 791.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 40.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

