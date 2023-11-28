Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.2 %

ZIONL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 1,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,392. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.