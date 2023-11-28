Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6194 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.83.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

