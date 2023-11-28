Zions Bancorporation, National Association Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ZIONP)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ZIONP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
