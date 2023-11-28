Zions Bancorporation, National Association Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ZIONP)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZIONP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. 4,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

