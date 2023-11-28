Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10,114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,418. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $195.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.