Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,743,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,418. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $195.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

