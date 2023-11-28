Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. 8,406,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,292. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.