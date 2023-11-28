Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. 8,406,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,292. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

