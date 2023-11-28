Zscaler’s (ZS) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.03.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $191.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

