111,750 Shares in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 111,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Trailblazer Merger Co. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

