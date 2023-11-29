121,743 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 121,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE GOOS opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

