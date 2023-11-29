126,356 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 126,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.