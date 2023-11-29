2,800 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign stock opened at $213.49 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.98 and its 200 day moving average is $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,491,972. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

