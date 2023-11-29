4,041 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 753,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

