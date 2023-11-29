41,072 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.