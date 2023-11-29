4,600 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.