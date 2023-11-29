47,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

