529,028 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 529,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

AXTA stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

