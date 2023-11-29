5,900 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

