59,354 Shares in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Price Performance

NYSE AGD opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

