6,177 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.