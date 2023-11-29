66,516 Shares in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

ECF stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

