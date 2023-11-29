7,000 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 294,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,894. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.