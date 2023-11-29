744 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 744 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,787 shares of company stock valued at $94,301,085 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $340.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.54 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

