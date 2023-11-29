A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMKBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,000.00.

AMKBY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

