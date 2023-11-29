Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 52,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 40,179 shares.The stock last traded at $89.94 and had previously closed at $89.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 173,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.