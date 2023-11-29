Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,433 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $332.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.33. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $335.53. The company has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

