Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $335.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.33. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $335.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.