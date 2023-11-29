ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 4.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 535,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,181,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,557.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,019.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,557.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,363,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 423,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

