Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $6,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 964,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,699,611.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $6,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 964,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,699,611.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,327 shares of company stock worth $42,568,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

