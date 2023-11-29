Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aenza S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AENZ opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

