Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
