Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AGI opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.