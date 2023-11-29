Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,930 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Albany International worth $62,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Albany International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Albany International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

See Also

