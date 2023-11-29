Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

