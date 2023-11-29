Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Align Technology worth $81,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.81.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

