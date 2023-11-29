Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

