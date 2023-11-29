Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,255.0 days.

Alsea Trading Up 1.7 %

ALSSF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Get Alsea alerts:

About Alsea

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.