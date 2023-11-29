Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,255.0 days.
Alsea Trading Up 1.7 %
ALSSF opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.
About Alsea
