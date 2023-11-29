Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 483.3% in November

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.42.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
