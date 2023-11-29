Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 483.3% in November

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 483.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

