Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 262,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,224,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $760 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $12,973,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

